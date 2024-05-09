The Honey Baked Ham Company, the iconic brand name known for its premium hams and delectable feasts, recently announced its latest signed agreement in Columbia, TN alongside existing franchisees from the prominent franchise operating group Glazed Animals LLC.

Glazed Animals LLC is comprised of Kenneth Taylor Jr, Jason Mills, David Millington, Montanna Arterson and John Cameron Day, five entrepreneurs and long-time friends and family who bring a variety of professional experiences to their operations with HoneyBaked. This latest agreement builds upon the group’s initial deal from October 2023, which detailed a new HoneyBaked store coming to Clarksville as well as new ownership of an existing location in Cleveland, TN. Having strong ties to the HoneyBaked brand, the group is eager to utilize the skills taken from their diverse careers and fuse them into this latest venture.

“We are thrilled to continue growing alongside such an amazing brand like HoneyBaked,” says Ken Taylor. “Since our initial agreement last year, we have experienced a tremendous amount of support from all fronts, and this solidified our decision to extend our relationship with the brand. When looking at what areas we wanted to target next, we knew we wanted to stay close to familiar territory. Knowing that Tennessee already has such a strong connection with the brand makes us all the more confident that this new location will make waves and see success within the Columbia community.”

Driven by a commitment to providing exceptional products and cherished experiences, HoneyBaked has become a household name with a loyal customer base. Through the hand-crafted ham, turkey, sides, as well as new hand-held products including, Take & Bake Sliders and Biscuits, HoneyBaked has cemented itself as the industry-leading forerunner for celebrations and everyday enjoyment.

“Ken and his team have been wonderful additions to the HoneyBaked brand and we value their ongoing commitment to embody our mission of achieving nationwide growth,” says Jim Hannan, Senior VP of Operations at HoneyBaked. “Knowing the success they’ve already achieved at their existing locations, I do not doubt that they will carry that same mentality to this new store. I’m excited to see the relationships they foster within this new community.”

In addition to the signature glazed ham, HoneyBaked takes pride in ready-to-serve turkeys as well as sides, handcrafted sliders and biscuits, desserts, and an array of complete meals that have become a symbol of shared celebrations and cherished family moments. The concept features multiple revenue streams for operators highlighting the diverse products offered between lunch and dinner.

HoneyBaked is actively seeking passionate entrepreneurs to join its thriving franchise network. The brand encourages scalability, long-term growth, and active community involvement in its franchisee candidates. By capitalizing on its unrivaled products, proven business model, and comprehensive support system, HoneyBaked is set to energize the franchise industry while ensuring a glazing path to success.