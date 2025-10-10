The Human Bean, known for its specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, signature Bright Energy drinks, and good eats to-go, has announced a new location opening in Callaway this Friday, October 10. Visitors can get a first taste of the drive-thru’s signature offerings at 271 N Tyndall Parkway.

Owned and operated by Shannon and Chase Madddox, this will be the second location of the drive-thru coffee franchise for the Maddox family, who opened The Human Bean in Marianna, Florida in April of 2024.

Shannon & Chase Maddox say their Bean Team looks forward to providing premium products and exceptional customer service — all served with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“The bean on top is a little thank you for driving through, because The Human Bean believes in making even the smallest of exchanges memorable, kind, and sincere,” says Maddox. “The company really operates as a family, and we’re happy to take care of our own ‘human beans’ here in Callaway.”

At The Human Bean, the “bean on top” is more than just a treat—it’s a symbol of how the company goes above and beyond for their customers. Every drink is topped with a chocolate-covered espresso bean as a small but meaningful way of showing their commitment to exceptional service, quality, and delight in every cup.

The coffee drive-thru’s single-sided building showcases the company’s modern and efficient design, as well as new digital menu boards that invite visitors to explore a wide offering of signature drinks and limited-time specials throughout the year.

Founded in 1998, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide franchise over the last 27 years. Drive-thrus throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchise partners like Maddox, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

“We have amazing franchise partners, and almost without exception each one of them is growing in their communities and doing great things for their neighbors,” says Dan Hawkins, co-founder and CEO of The Human Bean. “Chase and the team in Callaway are committed to turning the drive-thru experience into the best part of someone’s day.”

Customers will find opportunities to participate in fundraising events at the new location, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October — the company’s largest and longest-running giveback day of the year. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer prevention and treatment.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean in Callaway has to offer from 5:30 am – 8:00 pm every day. On their opening day, Friday, October 10, The Human Bean in Callaway will be offering customers 50% off drinks all day long.

Customers can prepare for their visit by finding the drink menu and Rewards App online.