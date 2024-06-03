Customers of The Human Bean have a special reason to raise their cups starting this June. The nation-wide coffee franchise has announced its partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital — the newest recipient of the company’s drink-themed giveback program.

The Human Bean will host its inaugural St. Jude Giveback Day on Friday, June 21 to mark the launch of the partnership. One dollar for every drink sold will be given to St. Jude to support its advancement of research and treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“Partnering with St. Jude amplifies the impact we’re able to make against cancer because of their incredible network and resources,” says The Human Bean co-founder, Rhonda Hawkins. “Our team and customers are excited to come out to give support to an organization they love with their favorite drinks in hand.”

Giveback days are baked into The Human Bean’s core value of community, and throughout the year all drive-thru locations participate in fundraising events that benefit local communities. Cancer treatment is a core fundraising theme for the coffee company, and this partnership will help fund cures for the youngest ‘little beans’ fighting the disease.

“We are deeply grateful for The Human Bean and their partnership through the giveback program,” says Lyles Eddins, Senior Vice President of Relational Advancement at ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Every drink customers purchase will help St. Jude provide cutting-edge treatments not covered by insurance, at no cost to families, and care for some of the world’s sickest children regardless of their race, ethnicity, beliefs or ability to pay.”