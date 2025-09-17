The Human Bean is thrilled to announce the grand prize winner of its recent Costa Rica Coffee Adventure Sweepstakes. BB K. from Templeton, California is the lucky recipient of an unforgettable coffee-focused journey to the heart of Central America’s celebrated coffee region.

The grand prize package, valued at over $4,000, includes roundtrip airfare for two to Costa Rica, luxury eco-lodge accommodations for four nights, and daily breakfast throughout the stay. The adventure also features a guided coffee farm excursion designed to immerse the winner in Costa Rica’s world-renowned coffee culture, from bean to cup.

Twelve additional sweepstakes winners have won free coffee for a month, while thousands more customers received bonus app rewards, coupons, exclusive merchandise and buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offers.

Drink-lovers participated in the digital “scratch and play” experience daily from July 14 to August 11, 2025. The interactive game generated nearly 200,000 plays throughout the sweepstakes period.

“The overwhelming response during the sweepstakes underscores our community’s genuine appreciation for coffee and adventure,” said Jackie McGrath, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at The Human Bean. “Our customers have appreciation for unique experiences, and this was a great new way of offering a memorable one for them.”

The Human Bean has built its reputation on not just serving exceptional coffee, but also fostering a sense of community and adventure. By connecting customers with the origins of their favorite beverages and supporting coffee-growing regions, the company reinforces its dedication to the entire coffee community.

More chances to win giveaways and app rewards throughout the year can be found at The Human Bean’s Facebook and Instagram pages.