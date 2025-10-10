The Human Bean is inviting coffee-lovers across the United States to “drink pink” on Friday, October 17, for the company’s 20th annual Coffee for a Cure breast cancer giveback event. All food and beverage proceeds from every location nationwide will be donated to local breast cancer foundations, marking The Human Bean’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Held each October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Coffee for a Cure aims to raise awareness and provide critical support to breast cancer patients and survivors in communities across the country. In 2022, the most recent year with complete statistics available, there were 279,731 new cases of breast cancer reported in the United States—equivalent to 133 cases for every 100,000 women, according to CDC data.

“Coffee for a Cure is all about celebrating strength, honoring loved ones, and spreading a message of hope to breast cancer patients and survivors,” says Rhonda Hawkins, co-founder of The Human Bean. “We’re grateful to our community of customers and franchise partners who show up in a big way every October to support one another.”

Since launching the Coffee for a Cure giveback program in 2005, The Human Bean has raised over $4.2 million for breast cancer causes. All locations will donate 100% of their food and beverage sales to local foundations. These funds support patients with essential services including mammograms, post-diagnosis care and support, and education.

To commemorate the milestone 20th anniversary, The Human Bean has designed special cups featuring artwork that speaks to the essential messages of strength, hope and care for breast cancer patients and survivors. The Human Bean is also serving up a special pink-themed drink all month long — the Bright Energy Pink Lemon-aid, featuring Lime Bright® Energy, raspberry and sweet almond flavors.

Jacqueline Little, a breast cancer survivor, reflects on the event’s impact: “Coffee for a Cure has meant so much. The community came together and supported my family. The eagerness and willingness to support a stranger blew me away.”

Customers and supporters are encouraged to spread awareness by sharing their stories and photos on Instagram using #CoffeeForACure.