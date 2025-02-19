Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at the corner of 5310 Sienna Parkway beginning early 2025. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the cafe and drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, Bright Energy, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

Local owners of the new The Human Bean location, Ed & Eric Venegas, say the staff look forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 26 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees like the Venegas brothers, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

“We have been looking forward to being a part of the Missouri City community for some time now,” says COO Scott Anderson. “We are excited about having franchise partners like the Venegas brothers that are so excited to bring The Human Bean to their community.”

The Human Bean franchise CEO, Dan Hawkins, attributes the company’s growth to a community-minded mentality and treating everyone “like a kind human bean.” With quarterly charity donations and many smaller local initiatives, the company strives to make staff, partners, vendors, and customers feel valued.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October and the St. Jude Giveback Day in June. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the Missouri City drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean of Missouri City has to offer and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.