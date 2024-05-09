The Human Bean location in Las Vegas, Nevada is now brewing under new ownership. John Alam, the new owner, is also the local owner of the Las Vegas Human Bean location at 5265 Camino Al Norte. Alam is excited for the Grand Opening on Wednesday, May 15th for his second location at 5602 W Charleston Blvd.

Alam has extensive quick-service restaurant experience and looks forward to utilizing those skills to provide above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top. His team is ready to start sharing their energy and friendly service with customers who come to their second drive-thru location in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We have amazing franchise partners, and almost without exception each one of them is growing in their communities, adding locations, and doing great things for their neighbors” says Dan Hawkins, the CEO of The Human Bean franchise.

Hawkins, attributes the company’s growth to a community-minded mentality and treating everyone “like a kind human bean.” With quarterly charity donations and many smaller local initiatives, the company strives to make staff, partners, vendors, and customers feel valued.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Food Drive Giveback, and Coffee for a Cure day. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the Las Vegas drive-thru locations will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.

Customers are invited to get a taste of The Human Bean of Las Vegas, Charleston, and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.