The Human Bean at 71 E. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson, Nevada is now brewing under new ownership. John Alam, local owner of The Human Bean on Camino Al Norte and The Human Bean on Charleston Blvd in Las Vegas, took over ownership of the Henderson location, and is reopening the store on March 10, 2025.

Alam has extensive quick-service restaurant experience, and looks forward to utilizing those skills to provide above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

Alam says his team is ready to start sharing the same energy and friendly service with customers who come the drive-thru in Henderson.

“We started by serving the very first cup with a chocolate covered espresso bean on top as a thank you. It’s a message we’re excited to continue sharing in Henderson, and we hope every customer leaves feeling that gratitude,” says Dan Hawkins, CEO and Co-Founder of The Human Bean.

Hawkins attributes the company’s growth to a community-minded mentality and treating everyone “like a kind human bean.” With quarterly charity donations and many smaller local initiatives, the company strives to make staff, partners, vendors, and customers feel valued.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide St. Jude Giveback in June, and Coffee for a Cure Day on October 20. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the Henderson location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.

The Human Bean of Henderson, Nevada is reopening on March 10, 2025. Customers are invited to get a taste of The Human Bean of Henderson, and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.