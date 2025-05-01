The Human Bean locations in Roseburg, Oregon are now brewing under new ownership. Rudi and Carla Booher, local owners of The Human Bean of Roseburg, took over ownership of the locations at 1230 West Harvard Avenue and 2288 Northwest Stewart Parkway from the previous owner, Dave Thomason, on May 1st.

The Boohers have an extensive background in the coffee industry, and look forward to utilizing those skills to provide above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“We have amazing franchise partners, and almost without exception each one of them is growing in their communities, adding locations, and doing great things for their neighbors” says Dan Hawkins, the CEO of The Human Bean franchise.

Hawkins attributes the company’s growth to a community-minded mentality and treating everyone, “like a kind human bean.” With quarterly charity donations and many smaller local initiatives, the company strives to make staff, partners, vendors, and customers feel valued.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Food Drive Giveback, and Coffee for a Cure day. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer prevention and treatment.

Customers are invited to get a taste of The Human Bean of Roseburg, and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.