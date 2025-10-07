The Human Bean in Woodland Park, Colorado is now brewing under new ownership. Stan Kelley has taken over ownership of the 275 East US Hwy 24 location from the previous owner, Holly Speer. Kelley also owns two other locations of the coffee drive-thru franchise at 3327 N. Academy Blvd. and 2900 E. Platte Ave. in Colorado Springs.

Kelley has franchised with The Human Bean since 2021. With several years of experience operating drive-thru locations and a strong commitment to customer service, he is eager to bring Woodland Park customers high-quality products and exceptional service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“We have amazing franchise partners, and almost without exception each one of them is growing in their communities, adding locations, and doing great things for their neighbors,” says Dan Hawkins, the CEO of The Human Bean franchise.

Hawkins attributes the company’s growth to a community-minded mentality and treating everyone “like a kind human bean.” With quarterly charity donations and many smaller local initiatives, the company strives to make staff, partners, vendors, and customers feel valued.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Food Drive Giveback and Coffee for a Cure day. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer prevention and treatment.

Customers are invited to get a taste of The Human Bean of Woodland Park, and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.