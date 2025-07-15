The Human Bean is offering customers a ticket to the ultimate summer with a new Costa Rica Sweepstakes, running July 14 through August 11, 2025. Drink-lovers can participate in the digital “scratch and play” experience daily for discounts, exclusive merchandise, and the chance to win an unforgettable Costa Rica adventure.

Players will have the opportunity to access immediate rewards and discounts, while automatically entering for the grand prize — a luxury Costa Rica getaway. Twelve lucky winners will also receive free coffee for a month at The Human Bean.

The getaway is the ultimate coffee lover’s dream vacation — a five-day, four-night trip to Costa Rica for two people. The prize package includes:

Roundtrip airfare for two to San José, Costa Rica (SJO) from a major U.S. airport

Luxury eco-lodge accommodations for four nights

Daily breakfast throughout the stay

Guided coffee farm excursion to explore Costa Rica’s renowned coffee culture

$500 travel stipend for meals, transportation, and additional activities

Each day offers a fresh opportunity to play scratch-off games for immediate rewards while building entries toward the grand prize drawing.

“We’re excited to offer our visitors a unique blend of daily games and the chance to experience Costa Rica’s incredible coffee culture firsthand,” said Janie Page, Chief Marketing Officer at The Human Bean. “The scratch-and-play format makes every visit an adventure, whether it’s winning app rewards or dreaming about the Costa Rica getaway.”

This sweepstakes reflects The Human Bean’s commitment to celebrating coffee culture while creating memorable experiences for loyal customers. Winners of the grand prizes will be announced on The Human Bean’s official Instagram and Facebook pages at the conclusion of the sweepstakes.

Players must be 18 or older. For complete rules, eligibility requirements, and to participate in the Costa Rica Sweepstakes, visit thehumanbean.com.