Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 5259 Northfield Road beginning this Wednesday, August 14th. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

Local owners of the new The Human Bean location, Ashwani and Gayatri Adya, say the staff looks forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“We’ve got an excited team who have been training and preparing for this grand opening,” says Adya. “They’re ready to start sharing the energy here, and serve the friendly faces who come through our drive-thru in Bedford Heights.”

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 25 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees like Adya, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

“Opening a new location is always a big rush of excitement and energy,” says the COO of The Human Bean, Scott Anderson. “The team in Bedford Heights has been really amazing going through all the steps of training and planning. We’re so happy to congratulate them on their opening day.”

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the Bedford Heights drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean in Bedford Heights has to offer from 5am – 7pm Monday –Sunday, and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.