Baristas at The Human Bean began pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 24669 Gateway Village Place Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, Bright Energy, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

Local owners of the new The Human Bean location, J&P, LLC, say the staff looks forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top. This will be the second The Human Bean location in Virginia, and the second location owned and operated by J&P, LLC.

“We’ve got an excited team who have been training and preparing for this grand opening,” say the owners. “They’re ready to start sharing the energy here and serve the friendly faces who come through our drive-thru in Chantilly.”

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 26 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

The Human Bean franchise CEO, Dan Hawkins, attributes the company’s growth to a community-minded mentality and treating everyone “like a kind human bean.” With quarterly charity donations and many smaller local initiatives, the company strives to make staff, partners, vendors, and customers feel valued.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure Day in October and the St. Jude Giveback in June. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the Chantilly drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean of Chantilly has to offer from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.