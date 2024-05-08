Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 8764 Mentor Ave. beginning Wednesday, May 8th. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

Local owner of the new Human Bean location, Peter Patel says the staff look forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“We’ve got an excited team who have been training and preparing for this grand opening,” says Patel. “They’re ready to start sharing the energy here, and serve the friendly faces who come through our drive-thru in Mentor.”

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 25 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees like Patel, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

“The name is really what it’s all about. We wanted a name that is related to community and specialty coffee. The Human Bean is the people, and the name resonates with what the culture is about,” says Dan Hawkins, CEO of The Human Bean.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the Mentor drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing, says Patel.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean in Mentor has to offer from 5:00am – 9:00pm daily, and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.