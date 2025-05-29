The Human Bean, known for its specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, signature Bright Energy drinks, and good eats to-go, has announced a new location opening in Sioux Falls this Thursday, May, 29th. Visitors can get a first taste of the drive-thru’s signature offerings at 2801 East Jackson Street.

Elizabeth Menke, local owner of The Human Bean’s Sioux Falls location, says her “Bean Team” has had a wonderful time training and preparing for opening day.

“They have discovered how special the mission of The Human Bean is and how we can build upon that mission in our own community,” says Menke, referring to The Human Bean’s mission of “creating authentic connections with a bean on top.”

“They have learned about our yearly giveback campaigns and have shared about other organizations in Sioux Falls that are special to them.” says Menke. “It has been such a joy to get to know them, learn what is close to their hearts, and share about organizations and missions close to mine. Watching them begin to interact with the community has also been such an awesome experience for me. Whether it is talking to curious neighbors walking by, making deliveries to local businesses, or even laughing and enjoying each others’ company, they have embodied the spirit of authentic connection that makes The Human Bean so special.”

That connection with customers and community has been a hallmark of The Human Bean since day one.

Every drink is served with a smile – and a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

At The Human Bean, the “bean on top” is more than just a treat—it’s a symbol of how the company goes above and beyond for their customers. Every drink is topped with a chocolate-covered espresso bean as a small but meaningful way of showing their commitment to exceptional service, quality, and delight in every cup. The coffee drive-thru’s single-sided building showcases the company’s modern and efficient design, as well as new digital menu boards that invite visitors to explore a wide offering of signature drinks and limited-time specials throughout the year.

Founded in 1998, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide franchise over the last 26 years. Drive-thrus throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchise partners, like Menke, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

“We have amazing franchise partners, and almost without exception each one of them is growing in their communities and doing great things for their neighbors,” says Dan Hawkins, co-founder and CEO of The Human Bean. “Elizabeth and the team in Sioux Falls are committed to turning the drive-thru experience into the best part of someone’s day.”

Customers will find opportunities to participate in fundraising events at the new location, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October — the company’s largest and longest-running giveback day of the year. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer prevention and treatment.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean in Sioux Falls has to offer from 5am – 8pm Monday – Friday and 6 am – 8 pm Saturday and Sunday, and can prepare for their visit by finding the drink menu and Rewards App online.