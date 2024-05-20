Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 1085 Peachtree Industrial Blvd beginning Saturday, May 18th. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

The local owner of the new Human Bean location says the staff looks forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top. They have an excited team who have been training and preparing for this grand opening. The team is ready to start sharing the energy here and serve the friendly faces who come through their drive-thru in Suwanee!

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 25 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

“Our mission is to inspire authentic human connections with every cup. This new drive-thru opening is another opportunity to do just that — spread kindness and foster connections in the communities where The Human Bean is served,” says Dan Hawkins, CEO of The Human Bean.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the Suwanee drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean of Suwanee has to offer from 5:30am – 8:00pm Monday – Saturday and 6:00am – 7:00pm Sunday and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.