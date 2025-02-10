Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 1800 Pat Booker Road beginning February 10th. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, Bright Energy, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

Local owners of the new The Human Bean location, Adrian De La Rosa and family, say the staff looks forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“We’ve got an excited team who have been training and preparing for this grand opening,” says De La Rosa. “They’re ready to start sharing the energy here and serve the friendly faces who come through our drive-thru in Universal City.”

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 25 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees like the De La Rosas, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

The Human Bean franchise CEO, Dan Hawkins, attributes the company’s growth to a community-minded mentality and treating everyone “like a kind human bean.” With quarterly charity donations and many smaller local initiatives, the company strives to make staff, partners, vendors, and customers feel valued.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure Day in October and the St. Jude Giveback in June. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the Universal City drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.

Customers can also look forward to a special limited-time promotion this week. Beginning opening day on Monday, February 10th and ending on Wednesday, February 12th, The Human Bean of Universal City will be offering one free 16 oz. drink per customer from 1 – 4 p.m.

Along with this promotion, the coffee drive-thru will also be holding a special ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday, February 12th at 10:00 am.

The Human Bean of Universal City will be serving up quality coffee and smiles from 5 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday through Sunday. Customers can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.