On a mission to inspire authentic human connections with a bean on top, The Human Bean coffee franchise has partnered with Creative Realities, Inc., a leading digital signage solutions provider, to enhance the customer drive-thru journey with compelling and lively outdoor ordering experiences.

Customers at The Human Bean will find engaging visuals of signature drinks, refreshed brand colors, and seasonal promotions on the bright, easy-to-read menu boards. By collaborating with Creative Realities, Inc., the coffee company is transforming its drive-thru experience while improving operational efficiencies.

“At our core, we believe in meaningful exchanges at the window,” says Janie Page, Chief Marketing Officer at The Human Bean. “To stay true to that ideal, we’ve implemented a digital solution that allows us freedom and flexibility, and delivers a fresh, approachable look.”

Through an integration with The Human Bean’s point-of-sale provider, pricing and inventory updates to the menu boards are automated. This ensures accurate and up-to-date information for staff and customers. The menu boards will also be uniquely tailored to promote seasonal celebrations throughout the year, such as limited-time offers and annual Community Giveback Days.

“By offering a blend of dynamic digital and static solutions, tailored to the varied experiences and cost considerations of The Human Bean, we created a drive-thru encounter that’s both unique and aesthetic in design,” says Rick Mills, CEO at Creative Realities.

The new digital menu boards are rolling out at The Human Bean locations across the country, with over 30% already installed. Find a drive-thru locator at thehumanbean.com.