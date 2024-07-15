The Human Bean held its 1st annual St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital giveback event on Friday, June 21, 2024. Every drink purchased from The Human Bean locations throughout the United States collectively counted towards a total of $70,055 raised for treatment of children’s cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Funds will support pioneering research and lifesaving treatment by St. Jude, where patients receive customized care, no matter the barriers they may face.

“It’s amazing to feel the energy and excitement in The Human Bean communities, with everyone working together toward a bigger purpose,” says The Human Bean co-founder, Rhonda Hawkins. “Every purchase contributed one dollar toward supporting the youngest ‘little beans’ fighting cancer.”

Giveback days throughout the year provide opportunities for customers and franchise partners to support their local communities. Cancer treatment is a core theme of fundraising for the coffee company.

“We are deeply grateful for The Human Bean and their partnership through the giveback program,” said Lyles Eddins, Senior Vice President of Relational Advancement at ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

St. Jude accepts children from all 50 states and around the world. Thanks to donations, families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.