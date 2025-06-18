On Friday, June 20, The Human Bean will host its second annual St. Jude Giveback Day. On this special day, one dollar from every drink sold at drive-thru locations nationwide will be donated directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. These contributions will help fund groundbreaking research and life-saving treatments by St. Jude, whose efforts have helped increase the childhood cancer survival rate from 20% in 1962 to more than 80% today.

Giveback days are a cornerstone of The Human Bean’s commitment to community support. Throughout the year, The Human Bean’s drive-thru locations participate in various fundraising initiatives that benefit both local communities and global efforts. This renewed partnership with St. Jude is one way of helping the youngest “little beans” bravely fighting cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Rhonda Hawkins, co-founder of The Human Bean. “After raising over $70,000 last year, our franchise partners, baristas, and customers are all enthusiastic about making this year’s Giveback even more successful than the last.”

“We are incredibly grateful for a second year of partnership with The Human Bean,” said Lyles Eddins, Senior Vice President of Relational Advancement at ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “The Giveback program shows how everyday choices make a significant impact. Every drink purchased will help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food—so they can focus on helping their children live.”

Customers are invited to join The Human Bean on June 20th in supporting St. Jude, because every child deserves a chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment.