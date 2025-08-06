Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 5215 Yellowstone Rd. beginning in the fall of 2025. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, Bright Energy, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

Owned and operated by Guy & Danica Mann, this will be the second location of the drive-thru coffee franchise owned and operated by the Manns in Cheyenne, who opened The Human Bean at 2211 E. Lincolnway in 2022.

Guy Mann says their Bean Team is looking forward to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service — all served with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“The bean on top is a little thank you for driving through, because The Human Bean believes in making even the smallest of exchanges memorable, kind, and sincere,” says Mann. “The company really operates as a family, and we’re happy to take care of our own ‘human beans’ here in Cheyenne.”

Popular drinks on the menu include the Snowy Mocha, Java Chip Granita, and the company’s new proprietary Bright Energy made with caffeine sourced from green coffee beans. The drive-thru will also feature limited-time flavors, seasonal specials, and secret menu drinks throughout the year.

All of The Human Bean’s franchise locations participate in charity giving events, including their largest Coffee for a Cure giveback day in October. From coast to coast, drive-thrus collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer prevention and treatment annually. Customers can take part in these feel-good occasions simply by ordering their favorite drinks at The Human Bean in Cheyenne.

“Coffee is a special outlet for being involved in the community and fostering connections,” says Scott Anderson, COO of The Human Bean. “We know The Human Bean team in Cheyenne is looking forward to creating memorable experiences, one cup and one chocolate-covered espresso bean on top at a time.”

With The Human Bean Rewards App, customers will also be able to earn “beans” for their visits to collect toward free drinks. App users will have access to special offers and promotions, and can load a credit card for easy scan-and-pay visits.

Customers can prepare for their visit by viewing the drink menu and downloading Rewards App online.