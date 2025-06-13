Coffee lovers on-the-go will be treated to a new brand of specialty-grade coffee, Bright Energy, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and good eats from The Human Bean starting the fall of 2025.

The drive-thru stand located at 271 North Tyndall Parkway is locally owned and operated by Shannon & Chase Maddox, who also own and operate The Human Bean at 4380 Lafayette Street in Marianna, Florida. They say their Bean Team is looking forward to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service — all served with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“The bean on top is a little thank you for driving through, because The Human Bean believes in making even the smallest of exchanges memorable, kind, and sincere,” says Chase Maddox. “The company really operates as a family, and we’re happy to take care of our own ‘human beans’ here in Callaway.”

Popular drinks on the menu include the Snowy Mocha, Java Chip Granita, and the company’s new proprietary Bright Energy made with caffeine sourced from green coffee beans. The drive-thru will also feature limited-time flavors, seasonal specials, and secret menu drinks throughout the year.

All of The Human Bean’s franchise locations participate in charity giving events, including their largest Coffee for a Cure giveback day in October. From coast to coast, drive-thrus collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer prevention and treatment annually. Customers can take part in these feel-good occasions simply by ordering their favorite drinks at The Human Bean in Callaway.

“Our giveback days are woven into who we are, and who our partners are,” says Scott Anderson, COO of The Human Bean. “We’re grateful to have Shannon and Chase and the new team in Callaway as a part of The Human Bean family, and of course all of their customers who will help make a difference for the organizations that receive funds from giveback events.”

With The Human Bean Rewards App, customers will also be able to earn “beans” for their visits to collect toward free drinks. App users will have access to special offers and promotions, and can load a credit card for easy scan-and-pay visits.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean of Callaway has to offer, and can prepare for their visit by viewing the drink menu and downloading Rewards App online.