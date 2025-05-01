The Human Bean drive-thru is coming to town at 7051 Garden Grove Boulevard in Garden Grove, California beginning this Saturday, May 3rd. Visitors will get a first taste of the drive-thru’s signature offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, clean caffeine-powered Bright Energy, and good eats to-go.

Local owner, Nini Wu, says the location will offer premium products and exceptional customer service — served with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“We’re thrilled to embark on this journey with The Human Bean,” says Wu. “Our team has been buzzing with energy getting ready for this grand opening, and we’re excited to welcome the community to be a part of the journey, too.”

The Human Bean of Garden Grove will be the second The Human Bean location for Wu, who owns and operates The Human Bean of Lake Forest, California at 21991 El Toro Road.

At The Human Bean, the “bean on top” is more than just a treat—it’s a symbol of how the company goes above and beyond for their customers. Every drink is topped with a chocolate-covered espresso bean as a small but meaningful way of showing The Human Bean’s commitment to exceptional service, quality, and delight in every cup.

The 26 year-old coffee franchise has found a recipe for success by mixing cheerful baristas with sustainably-sourced coffee and innovative beverage blends. The new Garden Grove location, while independently-owned, will take part in company-wide givebacks including Coffee for a Cure day in October — The Human Bean’s biggest and longest-running giveback day of the year. Customers will be able to support these efforts simply by enjoying their favorite beverages and bites on special days.

Menu favorites include the company’s signature Snowy Mocha, Java Chip Granita, and proprietary Bright Energy drink made with natural caffeine sourced from green coffee beans. Guests will also find seasonal and specialty drinks on the menu throughout the year, as well as countless ways to customize drinks to their liking.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean in Garden Grove has to offer from 6am-7pm every day, and can prepare for their visit by finding the drink menu and downloading the Rewards App online.