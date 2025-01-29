Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at the corner of 7321 W. Prairie Ave. beginning early 2025. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, Bright Energy, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.  

Local owners of the new The Human Bean location, Jonathan and Cheryl Lannen and Alicia Smith, say the staff look forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top. This will be the Lannens’ and Smith’s third The Human Bean location in Idaho, with the other two located in Coeur D’Alene and Hayden.   

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 26 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees like the Lannens and Smith, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities. 

“We’re thrilled to bring a new coffee experience to Post Falls. Giving customers something to look forward to and sharing a special moment with a friendly face, it’s really what it’s all about,” says Scott Anderson, COO of The Human Bean. 

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October and the St. Jude Giveback Day in June. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer prevention and treatment.    

All of the money raised by the Post Falls drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing. 

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean of Post Falls has to offer and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online. 

