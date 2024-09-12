Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 27 S Mission Street beginning this Fall 2024. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

Local owner of the new Human Bean location, Ning Jin-Grisaffi, says the staff look forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“We’ve got an excited team who have been training and preparing for this grand opening,” says Ning. “They’re ready to start sharing the energy here, and serve the friendly faces who come through our drive-thru in Wenatchee.”

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 25 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees like Ning, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

“We’re thrilled to bring a new coffee experience to Wenatchee. Giving customers something to look forward to and sharing a special moment with a friendly face, it’s really what it’s all about,” says Scott Anderson, COO of The Human Bean.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the Wenatchee drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean in Wenatchee has to offer, and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.