The Human Bean’s autumn era returns with two pumpkin-themed classics and a limited-time marshmallow blend starting August 14th. Drink lovers ready to add spice to the changing season are invited to sip back while the days get shorter and The Human Bean menu of specialty beverages gets longer.

Sweeten the return of cooler mornings and cozy evenings with three featured beverages:

Pumpkin Snowy makes its seasonal return with rich espresso, creamy white chocolate and pumpkin, topped with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon sprinkles. Available hot, iced or blended.

Pumpkin Java Chip stirs up fall fun with blended Java Chip, pumpkin drizzle, and a generous whipped cream topper. Choose to enjoy it as a smoothie or coffee-based granita — it’s a perfect sweet treat to bring back that fall feeling!

Smores Mocha is s’more than you could ever want in a drink! Toasted marshmallow and chocolate are warmed together and topped with whip and graham cracker sprinkles. Served hot, and also available iced or blended.

“Pumpkin drinks are a beloved fall tradition, with their popularity reaching new heights each year,” said Janie Page, chief marketing officer at The Human Bean. “A recent survey found that 72% of coffee lovers eagerly anticipate the return of pumpkin-flavored beverages each autumn. These seasonal drinks not only capture the essence of fall, but also create a sense of community and excitement.”

While the Pumpkin Snowy and Pumpkin Java Chip will stick around for the full fall season, the Smores Mocha is available for a limited time only.