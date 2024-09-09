The Human Bean hosted its 11th Annual Food Drive at drive-thru locations across the U.S. on Friday, August 16. On this special day, one dollar for every drink sold was earmarked for local food programs in The Human Bean communities.

In total, customers visiting the family of drive-thrus supported an estimated 202,998 meals for food pantry shelves. In the summertime, when many food banks are running lowest on food supplies, this fundraiser helps ensure those in need have access to nutritious meals, no matter the season.

On average, food programs are able to stretch one dollar to provide three meals. Last year, The Human Bean drive-thrus were able to fund the equivalent of 179,184 meals. Each participating location chooses a local food bank in their community to support.

“There’s a real spirit of kindness that infuses our giveback events, and our customers are a huge part of that,” says Kathryn Braet, The Human Bean’s communications and social media manager. “They know their drink purchases have the power to make someone’s day a little easier and brighter.”

The Annual Food Drive this year coincided with the launch of the coffee company’s fall menu specials, including the Pumpkin Snowy, Pumpkin Java Chip, and Smores Mocha.

The Human Bean’s next collective effort is coming up on Friday, October 18. During the 19th Annual Coffee for a Cure, one hundred percent of food and beverage sales will go directly toward the treatment and care of people battling breast cancer.

More information about the Annual Food Drive and other community giveback days are available at thehumanbean.com.