The IAAPA Trade Show is the premier global gathering for the attractions industry, bringing together over 40,000 attendees and 1,100 exhibitors in Orlando to unveil cutting-edge products, breakthrough innovations, and unmatched opportunities for learning and networking. “The Industry Group will present the latest in touchless solutions, sleek countertop systems, next-gen interactive digital signage, and conversational AI audio enhancements for touchscreen devices,” said Craig Keefner, Director of The Industry Group.

“From ticketing to self-order kiosks, cruise lines to theme parks, these technologies are transforming guest experiences worldwide.”

In January, the excitement continues with the NRF event in New York—the retail industry’s largest showcase.

Meet us at IAAPA or NRF to see these innovations first-hand. To schedule a meeting or request more information, email [email protected].

