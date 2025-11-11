The Koolpad, Inc., a WBE-certified, American-manufactured company and creator of the patented temperature-controlled iPad rugged case designed for extreme environments, announced that it has secured new investment led by MAGNET – Advanced Manufacturing Fund II. MAGNET is a Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network located in Cleveland, OH, along with support in Q3 2025 from The University of Toledo Business Incubator.

This funding will accelerate The Koolpad’s transition from 3D-printed production to injection molding, enabling large-scale manufacturing to meet the growing global demand for its rugged, field-proven cases.

“We’ve spent the past few years proving The Koolpad in the toughest environments — from busy drive-thrus and rugged job sites to deep freezers,” said Melinda Alic, President and Founder of The Koolpad, Inc. “This investment allows us to scale manufacturing and introduce the next generation of our case — stronger, easier to use, and built for the mobile workforce relying on iPads in extreme conditions.”

The company also announced that its Next Gen Koolpad will be available for pre-order in November 2025. The new model features an improved, easier-to-use closure system, enhanced durability, and reliable passive temperature-regulating elements (KoolBrick and HotBrick) that keep iPads operating longer in both extreme heat and cold.

“The Koolpad is more than just a protective case—it’s a productivity tool,” Alic added. “iPads are incredibly powerful devices, but extreme temperatures can challenge their performance. The Koolpad keeps them working when it matters most, so teams stay efficient and connected. That’s what drives our innovation.”

Since its debut in 2022, The Koolpad has been adopted in 26 U.S. states and recently began shipping to international customers. The Koolpad is now a proven, trusted solution for enterprises that depend on iPads to power daily operations globally.