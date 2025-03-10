A springtime customer favorite has returned to all Scooter’s Coffee locations for a limited time: The Leprechaun! This blended emerald green drink features our rich, delicious ice cream base blended with ice, sweet white mocha, and cool mint. This refreshing drink comes topped with whipped cream and pieces of Andes chocolatey mints. Espresso can be added to this drink for no additional charge! For the smallest of leprechauns, we also have the Lil’ Leprechaun – a kid’s size version of the full-size favorite.

These drinks are available at all 850+ Scooter’s Coffee locations across 31 states. You can visit ScootersCoffee.com to find a location at the end of a rainbow near you.

And these are not to be confused with our Lucky Charms Latte — a magically delicious marshmallow and vanilla latte topped with whipped cream and Lucky Charms Magical Marshmallows! It features the same shapes straight from the cereal: Hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, and blue moons, unicorns and rainbows, and tasty red balloons!

While the Leprechaun and Lil’ Leprechaun will only be available until shortly after St. Patrick’s Day (or while supplies last), our Lucky Charms Latte and Cold Foam will continue to be available as part of our full Spring menu lineup.