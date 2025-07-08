The Melt, the fast-casual brand redefining comfort food with its signature World’s Meltiest Burger, announces the opening of its newest restaurant in Tempe, Arizona. Located at 777 Building Rd. in the bustling Novus Place center, adjacent to Arizona State University (ASU), the eagerly anticipated restaurant is The Melt’s second Maricopa County location, following a successful debut in Paradise Valley earlier this year.

To celebrate the opening, The Melt will host grand opening festivities and a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 17, inviting the ASU community and area residents to experience the brand’s premium menu first hand. The first 100 guests will receive a free MeltBurger, and special prizes will be announced throughout the day.

“Expanding our footprint in the Greater Phoenix area with a second restaurant is an exciting milestone as we continue growing The Melt in vibrant, fast-growing markets,” said Ralph Bower, CEO of The Melt. “Tempe’s dynamic college-town atmosphere and diverse, food-savvy population make it a perfect match for our bold, melty menu, and we’re eager to become a go-to community dining destination for many years to come.”

The Melt is renowned for its handcrafted approach to comfort food. Its standout MeltBurger is made with a custom blend of Angus and Wagyu beef, smashed and smothered in aged cheddar directly on the grill. The menu also features golden grilled melts, crispy buttermilk-brined chicken sandwiches, creamy mac & cheese, hand-spun shakes, and seasoned skin-on fries — all made from 100% all-natural ingredients with no artificial additives. Known for its obsession with quality and flavor, The Melt creates food that’s bold, indulgent, and unforgettable — no shortcuts, just real-deal flavor