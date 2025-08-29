The Melt, the fan-favorite fast casual restaurant known for its signature MeltBurger and home of the “Worlds Meltiest Burger,” is serving up something extra special this National Cheeseburger Day—a Cheeseburger Drop of 1,000 free MeltBurgers for Melt Rewards members. The celebration honors the burger that has built a cult following, with over 1.5 million MeltBurgers sold last year alone across locations in California and Arizona.

With thousands of 5 Star reviews, the Melt’s fans just can’t get enough of the MeltBurger. “I took one bite and forgot my ex’s name,” joked one fan in a recent 5-star YELP review. “It’s that good. Whatever you’re doing to that burger—keep doing it.”

Each MeltBurger is made with over 1/3 lb. of premium Angus and Wagyu beef, chopped and grilled to juicy, pink perfection, topped with two slices of 100% all-natural aged cheddar, house-made pickle-jalapeño relish, and signature Melt sauce on a toasted artisan bun. It’s a burger made to melt hearts.

“We’re not just building burgers—we’re creating melt-worthy moments. Our entire menu is made with all-natural ingredients—nothing artificial ever. It starts with our iconic MeltBurger made with 100% Angus-Wagyu beef,” said Ralph Bower, CEO of The Melt. “Our goal is simple: make every guest say, ‘I love it here.’ National Cheeseburger Day is the perfect time to go big, have fun, and thank the fans who keep coming back for more.”

How the MeltBurger Giveaway Works: