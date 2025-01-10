The North American Association of Subway Franchisees (“NAASF”), which advocates for its many thousands of franchisee members across North America, is pleased to announce that it has elected its Board officers for 2025:

Bill Mathis – Chairman

Bill Mathis was re-elected to the position of Board Chairman at the Board’s first meeting of the year on January 9th. This is Bill’s third consecutive year of being elected as Chair and fifth consecutive year as an elected Board member.

“I want to thank the Board of Directors and the thousands of members who have put their trust in me to Chair one of the largest franchisee associations in the country”, Mathis said after being elected.

“It’s important to me that NAASF work, every day, to ensure that Subway franchisees have the maximum profitability potential,” said Bill. He added, “As the sole independent voice within our franchise system, we are uniquely poised to represent the franchisees within North America. We must be the collective voice that represents our members needs and to help overcome their challenges so they can run successful restaurants that serve delicious food to their guests.”

Mathis started as a field consultant in 1992 and bought his first Subway in 2001 and currently owns three restaurants in Minnesota. In addition to his accomplishments with NAASF, he also served on the Minneapolis advertising board for nine years, was on the Technology Committee for Subway and was appointed by Subway as a Brand Ambassador in 2021, just to name a few.

Milton Cooke – Vice Chairman

Milton was elected by the Board to the position of Vice Chairman. Milton owns and operates one store in Texas and has been in the system since 1989. He has also served as advertising Board Chair in his local market, in the past. Milton has been a member of the NAASF Membership Committee as well.

Ray Burrows – Treasurer

Ray, elected to his second term as Board Treasurer, has a long history within the Subway system. Ray was a Development Agent, responsible for developing Subway in areas within Maryland and Delaware, he’s also been Board Chairman of the Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund Trust (“SFAFT”) in the past. Ray, owner of 13 stores, has been a leader on the NAASF Board for years and has participated in the Finance and Membership committees as well. He brings a wealth of systemic knowledge to the NAASF leadership team.

Patrick Buckley – Secretary

Patrick (“Pat”) has been re-elected to the position of Board Secretary. Pat has served as NAASF Board Chairman in the past, on the Finance and Meetings/Events committees, as well as on the Business Partnership committee. Pat, an owner of 42 Subway Restaurants in Wisconsin, has also been local advertising board chairman and Subway Franchisee of the Year in the past; he also received the Remodel of the Year award. Since Pat has been in the Subway system since 1984 he too brings extensive system knowledge and experience to the NAASF Leadership team.