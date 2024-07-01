The flavor of the South is coming to the West. The Original Hot Chicken, a fast-casual restaurant specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken, announced today the opening of its first California location in Huntington Park. The new location marks a significant step in the brand’s strategic growth.

Launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, The Original Hot Chicken will bring Southern comfort and spice to the Golden State. Experiential Brands, a platform of NRD Capital, is a portfolio of quick-service and fast-casual restaurant brands designed to deliver rapid returns on invested capital for franchisees.

“We could not be more excited to open our first California location of The Original Hot Chicken and bring our fantastic flavors to the West Coast,” said Aziz Hashim, Founder of Experiential Brands and managing partner of NRD Capital. “Our pickle-brined and cornflake-rolled chicken is the perfect meal to grab on the go, enjoy at the beach, or at one of our outdoor dining tables.”

Taking advantage of the sunny California days, the Huntington Park location is a drive-thru and walk-up window-only establishment. Six outdoor tables allow guests to soak up the sun and Southern comfort. With late-night hours, consumers don’t have to sleep on their Nashville-style hot chicken cravings.

The Original Hot Chicken is the perfect dining spot for anyone wanting a taste of Nashville. The menu is built around jumbo chicken tenderloins, marinated in pickle brine and rolled in cornflakes. Served as chicken sandwiches, tender basket, and Nashville chicken tacos, there’s a choice for everyone. Available in a variety of heat levels from no heat to extra hot, along with wings, fries, hand-spun shakes, slushies, and more, round out the Southern menu.

Located at 3234 E Florence Ave, the hours of operations are Sunday – Thursday 10am-11pm; Friday – Saturday 10am-1am. Digital and online ordering available through www.oghotchicken.com, Door Dash and UberEats.

The Huntington Park location is the 21st of The Original Hot Chicken’s brick and mortar and delivery only locations, the brand has locations in Georgia, Ohio, Texas, and more, and plans to open its first location in Canada this summer.