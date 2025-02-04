The Original Rainbow Cone (Rainbow Cone), a 100-year-old Chicago ice cream shop, is making its debut in Southeast Florida. Local entrepreneurs Jason and Sara DePalma, who lived in Chicago for many years, are bringing the legendary five-flavor cone to their new home, as they have signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to open three Rainbow Cone shops in the Southeast Florida region.

Jason and Sara are a husband-and-wife team combining entrepreneurial spirit with strategic expertise. Jason, an entrepreneur at heart, launched his first business as a paperboy at just 12 years old and has since built a career creating and managing ventures across a range of industries. Sara’s background in finance complements Jason’s expertise, providing the operational and strategic foundation to operate their shared business. For the DePalmas, this venture is a chance to bring a nostalgic taste of their childhood to the Florida community.

“Rainbow Cone has always been more than just incredible ice cream and delicious treats. It’s about bringing people together for an experience unlike any other. We’ve loved the brand for years, not only for the quality of the product but for the family traditions it inspires,” said Jason. “Sara and I are excited for this next adventure and can’t wait to create a place where families and friends can gather, make memories and start their own traditions.”

This agreement marks another milestone for Rainbow Cone as it continues its thoughtful expansion across the country. Founded in Chicago in 1926, Rainbow Cone is celebrated for its unique five-flavor “Rainbow Cone,” which features perfectly stacked slices of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (vanilla with cherries and walnuts), pistachio and orange sherbet. Unlike traditional scoops, the slices allow each bite to deliver a harmonious blend of flavors and textures, making it a one-of-a-kind ice cream experience.

“Partnering with Jason and Sara to bring Rainbow Cone to Southeast Florida is especially meaningful because they share our pride in being a family-owned business,” said Joe Buonavolanto III, Executive Vice President of The Buona Companies, the parent company of Rainbow Cone. “For us, it’s not about opening more locations – it’s about working with people who appreciate the joy that comes from life’s simple pleasures.”

The Buona Companies brings together Rainbow Cone and another Chicagoland staple, Buona (Bow’nuh), the family-owned brand behind Chicago’s original Italian beef. With a family-centered and operator-first approach, Rainbow Cone offers entrepreneurs a chance to establish their own legacies through low start-up and prime costs, and the potential for an above average return on investment. Ideal franchisees should have relevant restaurant and or business ownership experience, share a passion for quality food and service and are actively involved in the communities in which they are looking to develop.

