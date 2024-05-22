Wicker Park is adding to its array of the trendiest eats in Chicago as The Original Rainbow Cone (Rainbow Cone), home of the smile-sparking, nostalgia-inducing five-flavor cone, recently announced the upcoming opening of a new location at 1750 West Division Street.

Rainbow Cone in Wicker Park will host a grand opening celebration on May 28, beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. The shop plans to hand out free cones in the week leading up to the grand opening, where the first 100 guests in line outside the iconic ice cream shop will receive a free Rainbow Cone.

Founded in Beverly in 1926, generations of Chicagoans have enjoyed the unique “Rainbow Cone,” made up of slices – not scoops – of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (vanilla with cherries and walnuts), pistachio, and orange sherbet ice cream. Since then, Rainbow Cone has spread across the state and beyond with 16 permanent locations in addition to seasonal kiosks at Navy Pier and Guaranteed Rate Field.

In addition to single-flavor cones, sundaes, ice cream cakes and more, guests who visit Rainbow Cone in Wicker Park will also be some of the first to sample the brand’s four new Sliced Creations: Orange Dream, Chocolate Obsession, Minty City and Cosmic Birthday. Unveiled earlier this month as a historic first for the 98-year-old Chicago institution, each new flavor is a delightful twist on the classic Rainbow Cone.

“What started as a South Side classic in Beverly has quickly evolved into a beloved symbol of Chicago’s one-of-a-kind food scene,” says Joe Buonavolanto III, Executive Vice President of The Buona Companies, the parent company of Rainbow Cone. “The opening of our newest location in Wicker Park reaffirms our commitment to making our unique tasting experience accessible to even more Chicagoans in addition to those missing a taste of home across the country.”

Rainbow Cone joined forces with Buona, the largest family-owned Italian beef restaurant group and beef producer in the country, in 2019 to form The Buona Companies. Founded by Joe and Peggy Buonavolanto in 1981, the family’s commitment to preserving the authentic recipe for Italian beef spans generations. Their five sons and multiple grandchildren are actively involved in the ongoing expansion and success of The Buona Companies.

With upcoming openings in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and California, Rainbow Cone offers entrepreneurs a chance to establish their own legacy through low start-up and prime costs, and an above-average return on investment. Ideal franchisees should have relevant restaurant or business ownership experience, share a passion for quality food and service and be actively involved in the communities in which they are looking to develop in.