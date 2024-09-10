Residents of Orlando should start preparing their taste buds now for an ice cream experience unlike any other! The Buona Companies recently announced that The Original Rainbow Cone (Rainbow Cone) has signed a new multi-unit agreement with entrepreneur Candy Krueger. The accomplished businesswoman and her business partner, Tom Nguyen, plan to develop three locations throughout Central Florida.

The first location will open in Orlando in the fall of 2024 at 461 North Alafaya Trail in the Waterford Lakes Town Center.

Krueger brings with her an extensive professional background in business operations and team management, having previously served as an executive assistant and human resources manager for a team of more than 1,500 employees. Motivated to gain independence and bring happiness to others, she decided to embark on a new business venture as an entrepreneur. Together with her partner, Nguyen, she vetted several franchise restaurant concepts before discovering Rainbow Cone, drawn to its colorful branding and sweet slogan: “Life’s too short for just one flavor.” Living in Wisconsin, Krueger often enjoyed Rainbow Cone during her visits to Chicago, and the idea of bringing this beloved ice cream brand to new communities resonated with her. Combining her passion for quality and customer satisfaction with a brand that has brought joy to countless Chicagoans for nearly a century, she looks forward to introducing the iconic ice cream shop to the Orlando area.

“Moving to a new country often feels like starting from scratch, but it taught me resilience and the importance of following my dreams,” said Krueger, who moved to the United States from China in 2006. “When I discovered Rainbow Cone, I fell in love with the vibrant colors and unique flavors. The brand’s history and menu perfectly align with my vision to bring happiness to others, and I’m lucky to be able to introduce the brand to a community where I have friends and family. I look forward to building a legacy in Orlando. I also hope my story inspires others to pursue their passions, no matter the obstacles.”

This newest agreement marks a significant milestone for Rainbow Cone as it continues its strategic nationwide expansion. Florida was the first state outside of the Midwest to welcome the iconic Chicagoland brand, and the upcoming locations in Central Florida signify the success of the five-flavor ice cream cone in markets across the state and beyond.

“As we continue our mission to bring Rainbow Cone’s unique offerings to new communities, we are thrilled to partner with Candy and Tom,” said Joe Buonavolanto III, Executive Vice President of The Buona Companies, the parent company of Rainbow Cone. “Candy’s inspiring journey and passion for spreading happiness through Rainbow Cone exemplify the exact qualities that we look for in our franchisees. We’re looking forward to watching her pour her infectious positivity into this new location in South Florida.”

Rainbow Cone is a part of The Buona Companies alongside another Chicagoland staple, Buona, the largest family-owned Italian Beef restaurant group and Italian beef producer in the country. Beyond the upcoming expansion in Orlando, locations are also in the works in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Southern California, Southeast Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

Through the brand’s operator-first and family-centered approach, Rainbow Cone offers entrepreneurs a chance to establish their legacies through low start-up and prime costs, and the potential for an above average return on investment. Ideal franchisees should have relevant restaurant and or business ownership experience, share a passion for quality food and service and be actively involved in the communities in which they are looking to develop in.

Rainbow Cone is home to the beloved one-of-a-kind sliced creation comprised of stacked slices of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (vanilla with cherries and walnuts), pistachio, and orange sherbet. The Orlando location will also feature a variety of additional ice cream flavors, sundaes, ice cream cakes, mini donuts and more.