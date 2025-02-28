The Original Rainbow Cone (Rainbow Cone), a 100-year-old Chicago tradition, is opening an ice cream experience like no other in Surprise, Arizona in late 2025.

Founded in 1926 by Joseph Sapp and his family, Rainbow Cone is celebrated for its unique five-flavor cone which features slices of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (vanilla with cherries and walnuts) and pistachio ice cream topped with orange sherbet. Unlike traditional scoops, the thinner slices deliver a harmonious blend of flavors and textures in every taste. Rainbow Cone also serves up nostalgia in the form of premium scoops, sundaes, shakes, colorful ice cream cakes and more.

In 2019, the Buonavolanto family, known for operating restaurants that preserve Chicago’s food traditions, partnered with the Sapp family, founders of The Original Rainbow Cone. Together, Rainbow Cone’s third-generation owner and three generations of the Buona Companies’ family are introducing Chicago culinary favorites to new markets. Rainbow Cone in Surprise will be owned and operated by a team of local ice cream aficionados and entrepreneurs with deeply rooted connections to the Chicago area.

“My family and I are honored that the Sapp family entrusted us to share their legacy with passionate entrepreneurs across the country starting their own family businesses. Entering Arizona marks a significant milestone for Rainbow Cone,” said Joe Buonavolanto III, Executive Vice President of the Buona Companies. “With the growing number of Chicago transplants and snowbirds in the area, we’ve seen growing demand for this iconic cone and related sweet treats. Our local partners are excited to bring the Rainbow Cone experience to the area – and we’re proud to be able to share this beloved Chicago tradition with even more people across the country.”

With a family-centered and operator-first approach, Rainbow Cone offers entrepreneurs a chance to establish their own legacies through low start-up and prime costs, and the potential for an above average return on investment. Ideal franchisees should have relevant restaurant and or business ownership experience, share a passion for quality food and service and are actively involved in the communities in which they are looking to develop.