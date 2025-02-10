Southern California is about to get a little sweeter! The Original Rainbow Cone (Rainbow Cone), one of the country’s oldest ice cream shops, is offering a first taste of its one-of-a-kind five-flavor cone to California on February 14. Located at 9527 Valley View Street in Cypress, Rainbow Cone will offer a nostalgic respite for students, families, visitors, and members of the community.

To celebrate, the shop will treat the first 99 guests in line to free Rainbow Cones as they count down to their 100th anniversary. The eight-ounce cone features chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (vanilla with cherries and walnuts), pistachio and orange sherbet stacked to create a one-of-a-kind taste experience. Unlike traditional scoops, the slices deliver a harmonious blend of flavors and textures in every taste.

Rainbow Cone, which opened its doors in Chicago in 1926, is more than just an ice cream shop. No one understands that more than Anne Hsiung, the Chicago native and proud owner of the Cypress store. Anne holds treasured childhood memories of visiting her local Rainbow Cone with family and friends. Now a resident of Los Alamitos, she looks forward to sharing this piece of ice cream history with her Southern California neighbors.

“I’ve loved this brand for as long as I can remember, and it’s such a dream to be a part of its historic expansion to California,” Hsiung, who has plans to open another two shops in the area, shared. “For me, opening Rainbow Cone is about more than just serving delicious ice cream to my friends and neighbors; it’s about bringing those people together to honor a tradition that’s been a big part of my life. I’m delighted to have this opportunity to help create new memories and introduce this classic treat to my fellow Californians!”

Founded by “Grandpa Joe” Sapp and his wife Kathleen, Rainbow Cone has been bringing a smile to its guests’ faces for generations. In addition to its signature five-flavor cone, guests can also enjoy made-to-order mini donuts, hand-spun milkshakes, ice cream cakes, sundaes and other unique two-and-three flavor combinations called Sliced Creations.

In 2019, the Buonavolanto family, known for serving deliciously authentic Chicago dishes in their Buona restaurants, partnered with the family behind The Original Rainbow Cone. Together, Rainbow Cone’s third-generation owner and three generations of Buonavolantos are preserving and expanding some of Chicago’s most cherished culinary traditions.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring The Original Rainbow Cone to California with our very first location in Cypress,” said Joe Buonavolanto III, Executive Vice President of The Buona Companies. “Partnering with Anne, a true Chicagoan with deep ties to the Rainbow Cone brand and a personal connection to its legacy, makes this milestone even more special. We are thrilled to support her in creating lasting memories with the Southern California community.”