In true Texas style — where everything is bigger and bolder — The Peach Cobbler Factory is making a big splash in the Lone Star State. Since March 2024, the beloved Southern dessert brand has opened 12 new Texas locations, with six more on the way by early 2026.

Currently delighting customers across the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio markets, The Peach Cobbler Factory is actively developing in Austin, San Antonio, greater Houston, and throughout DFW, further cementing Texas as one of its fastest-growing regions.

Travelers are also getting a taste of Southern sweetness with a Peach Cobbler Factory location now open at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) — and a second airport location already in the works.

“The saying goes that everything is bigger in Texas — and that includes the appetite for Peach Cobbler Factory desserts,” said Greg George, CEO of The Peach Cobbler Factory. “Texans love bold flavors, and our menu of rich, decadent cobblers, creamy banana puddings, over-the-top cookies, and thick shakes fits right in. We’re thrilled to keep growing across the state and bringing people together over desserts that taste like home.”

The Peach Cobbler Factory’s menu is a celebration of indulgence, featuring 12 flavors of hot, fresh cobblers served with creamy ice cream, classic banana puddings with fun twists, and giant cookies baked to perfection. With its Southern roots and modern flair, the brand offers Texans a chance to satisfy their sweet tooth in a big way.

As The Peach Cobbler Factory continues its Texas expansion, fans can expect more openings in 2025 and beyond, solidifying its place as a household name in the Lone Star State’s booming food scene.

The Peach Cobbler Factory is currently franchising.