The Peach Cobbler Factory, renowned for its irresistible Southern-inspired desserts, announced it will open two new locations at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in partnership with award-winning airport concessionaire M2 Concepts.

Slated to debut later this year in Terminal D followed by a second location in the new Terminal C Pier in 2026, these spots will serve the brand’s signature warm peach cobbler, decadent banana pudding, cobbler shakes, and other sweet delights to millions of travelers from all over the world.

Greg George, CEO of The Peach Cobbler Factory, shared the excitement: “DFW is one of the world’s busiest airports, and we are honored to bring a taste of Southern hospitality to it’s travelers. Whether someone is craving our classic fruit cobblers or one of our 12 flavors of banana pudding, we want every bite to feel like a sweet escape—no matter where their journey takes them.”

In 2024, DFW served 87.8 million passengers, ranking it as the second-busiest airport in the U.S. and the third-busiest globally, making it a perfect stage for increasing brand awareness as The Peach Cobbler Factory continues it’s rapid expansion across America.