The Prosper Company is proud to announce that it has named Datassential, the global leader in food and beverage intelligence connecting the dots between consumers and the industry, as its official insights partner.

This collaboration reflects Prosper’s continued commitment to bringing transformative thought leadership, trend analysis, and data-driven decision-making to the forefront of the foodservice and hospitality industry.

As the official Insights Partner for Prosper Forum and Prosper Accelerate, Datassential will play a key role in shaping the narrative around consumer behavior, menu innovation, and the future of food and beverage. Their expertise will fuel conversations, workshops, and strategic content designed to empower leaders at every level of the industry.

As part of the agreement, Datassential experts will speak and provide insights at the Prosper Forum and Prosper Accelerate, two key events where the foodservice and hospitality professionals join together to learn and explore what’s new and next on the food and beverage horizon, in addition to the sharing of ongoing Datassential insights and research throughout the year.

“Datassential has a rare ability to turn complex data into insights that are actionable, accessible, and genuinely inspiring,” said Luke Kircher, Co-Founder and President of Prosper Company. “Their thought leadership, deep industry expertise, and unmatched research capabilities make them the ideal insights partner as we build platforms that amplify next-gen voices and power more informed, future-ready leadership across the foodservice industry.”

“Prosper’s mission to elevate next generation leadership and drive meaningful change aligns perfectly with our core values. We’re honored to contribute our industry leading insights to support the leaders shaping the future of foodservice,” said Datassential CEO Jim Emling.

Together, The Prosper Company and Datassential are building a stronger, more data-informed future for the food and hospitality industry — one conversation, one connection, and one insight at a time.

Datassential recently debuted Datassential One, the most comprehensive all-in-one intelligence platform for the food and beverage industry. To learn more and book a meeting, click here. Visit www.prosperforum.com to learn more about The Prosper Company.