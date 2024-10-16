The Prosper Forum announced the creation of the Ted Balestreri Leadership Accelerator Award, an esteemed annual recognition celebrating outstanding leaders in the foodservice and hospitality industry. Named in honor of Ted Balestreri, the visionary Founding CEO and Chairman of the Cannery Row Company, Sardine Factory, and Inns of Monterey, this award recognizes individuals who exemplify the Prosper Forum’s mission to elevate leadership talent and foster a more inclusive future for the industry.

With over four decades of service on the National Restaurant Association Board, including a term as President, and as a long-standing member of the World Travel and Tourism Council, Ted Balestreri has been a tireless advocate for education, leadership, and investing in future generations. His commitment to innovation and championing inclusion has left an indelible mark on the foodservice and hospitality sector.

The Ted Balestreri Leadership Accelerator Award will be presented annually to an individual who exemplifies inclusive leadership, sets the standard for industry best practices, and champions the foodservice industry as a place for all to build fulfilling careers. This prestigious honor not only celebrates past achievements but also serves as a call to action for ongoing efforts to create a more prosperous and just world.

“We are thrilled to launch this award in Ted’s name, honoring his legacy of leadership and commitment to building a more inclusive industry,” said David Jobe, Co-Founder and CEO of the Prosper Forum. “This award will inspire current and future leaders to continue making impactful contributions to the foodservice and hospitality community.”

“It’s truly an honor to be a part of this wonderful recognition,” said Ted Balestreri. “Leadership is not about individual achievement, but about empowering others to grow, innovate, and leave the industry better for future generations.”

The inaugural recipient of the Ted Balestreri Leadership Accelerator Award is James Fripp, Chief Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Officer for YUM! Brands, Inc. James was recently recognized at the 2024 Prosper Forum on August 26th in Amelia Island, FL, for his exemplary leadership and dedication to advancing equity and inclusion across the industry.

The Prosper Forum Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization looking to further empower the community it serves. The Ted Balestreri Leadership Accelerator Award will play a crucial role in this effort, highlighting and supporting those who drive positive change in the industry.

Nomination Process and Criteria: Nominations for the Ted Balestreri Leadership Accelerator Award can be submitted by individuals or organizations. Nominees should have a proven track record of active leadership in the foodservice and hospitality industry and exemplify the values of integrity, initiative, and accountability.

For more information on the award, nomination process, and the Prosper Forum’s initiatives, please visit www.prosperforum.com