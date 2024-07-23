The Red Chickz, the fast-casual restaurant concept renowned for its West Coast twist on the crunchiest, most flavorful Nashville Hot Chicken on the market, has finalized a 10-unit development deal to bring its famous hot chicken into the East Coast for the first time. Stepping out of the California sunshine, this expansion is fueled by the viral success of its original locations in Los Angeles. The Red Chickz is poised to become the dominant force in the booming hot chicken market, taking the brand’s iconic “Hotter Than You” mantra to the great state of North Carolina and beyond.

“We are incredibly excited to bring The Red Chickz’s unique and flavorful take on Nashville Hot Chicken to North Carolina,” said Shawn Lalehzarian, Co-Founder and CEO of The Red Chickz. “This expansion is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team and franchise partners. Kamran Awan’s extensive experience and successful track record in the franchising industry make him the perfect partner to help us spread our ‘Hotter Than You’ mantra beyond California.”

Spreading the Heat Beyond SoCal:

Spearheading this 10-unit development is Kamran Awan, the Founder, President, and CEO of Greensboro-based Mega Hotel Management. Awan has an entrepreneurial insight resulting in his presence in diverse businesses. He currently owns and manages 10 Hotels, 5 Restaurants, 2 Real Estate offices, a Vitamin Shoppe Franchise, and a Jewelry Store in North Carolina. His expertise and leadership will undoubtedly propel The Red Chickz’s brand to new heights in North Carolina, ensuring that the residents of the Tar Heel State can soon experience the unbeatable crunch and flavor that has made The Red Chickz a sensation in Southern California.

“North Carolina’s vibrant communities and strong economic growth make it an ideal location for our next wave of franchises,” continued Shawn. “We are thrilled to bring our signature hot chicken to the East Coast and are confident that North Carolinians will embrace our unique flavors and welcoming atmosphere. We look forward to serving the vibrant communities of North Carolina and continuing our journey of growth and innovation.”

Become a Franchise Partner and Be Part of the Hottest Trend:

The Red Chickz’s sizzling franchise program offers a unique opportunity to join a rapidly growing brand with a devoted fan base. With delicious eats, a vibrant atmosphere, and a proven operational model boasting strong unit economics, The Red Chickz franchise opportunity is the perfect recipe for success.