The Red Chickz, the viral West Coast hot chicken sensation with over 1.1 million TikTok followers and a crave-worthy twist on Nashville Heat, is dishing out another round of flavor-packed crunch in North Carolina. The Red Chickz has signed another franchise agreement in the state: a multi-unit deal led by franchise partner Yogi Patel to bring locations to Durham and Chapel Hill in the thriving Triangle region.

“I’ve been looking into franchising for a long time, and what stood out to me about The Red Chickz was that it’s a young, emerging brand with serious potential,” said Patel. “Their social media presence is already powerful, and I saw a real opportunity to help grow the brand and represent it in this region from the ground up. The restaurant industry can be challenging at times, but The Red Chickz has a smooth, efficient operational model that made the decision easier. Plus, they connected me with a great team of brokers, and I’m excited to move forward once we lock in the right locations.”

With a growing fan base and strong franchise interest across the country, The Red Chickz is rapidly expanding beyond its California roots. The brand’s eye-catching content, flavorful innovations, and operational simplicity have attracted seasoned franchise operators looking to bring something fresh, and fiery, to their markets.

This multi-unit agreement not only strengthens the brand’s presence in the Triangle, but also reinforces its commitment to thoughtful, regional expansion with qualified operators.

“We’ve always believed North Carolina would be a perfect fit for The Red Chickz, and the momentum we’re seeing confirms that,” said Shawn Lalehzarian, Co-Founder and CEO of The Red Chickz. “Durham and Chapel Hill have a lot of energy and a real love for good food, which makes them a natural next step for us. As we keep expanding, it’s important to partner with people who really believe in the brand, and we’re excited to have Yogi on board as we continue growing across the state and beyond.”