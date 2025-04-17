The Red Chickz, the fast-casual powerhouse known for its bold West Coast spin on the crunchiest, most flavorful Nashville Hot Chicken, is continuing its nationwide expansion with a fiery new franchise agreement in Oklahoma. The brand has officially signed its first-ever deal in the Sooner State, bringing its sizzling flavors and viral fanbase to Oklahoma City.

Leading the charge is new franchisee Jay Riaz, who will introduce The Red Chickz’ to the heart of Oklahoma City. This marks a significant milestone for the California-based brand, adding another state to its rapidly growing national footprint.

“This expansion into Oklahoma represents another exciting chapter in The Red Chickz journey,” said Shawn Lalehzarian, Co-Founder and CEO of The Red Chickz. “We’re thrilled to partner with Jay Riaz to bring our signature heat and crunch to Oklahoma City. The energy and opportunity in this market perfectly align with our mission to deliver high-quality, crave-worthy food and an unforgettable experience to chicken lovers nationwide.”

Hot Chicken with a Kick – Now Coming to Oklahoma City

Since opening its first location in Downtown Los Angeles, The Red Chickz has gained national attention for reinventing Nashville Hot Chicken with a California twist. The brand has developed a cult following thanks to its viral social media presence, innovative menu, and commitment to culinary excellence.

With options ranging from Nashville Hot Chicken sandwiches in seven spice levels to inventive creations like the Honey Butter Sandwich and Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos, The Red Chickz is redefining what it means to serve comfort food in the fast-casual space.

“We’re seeing incredible momentum across the country, and Oklahoma is the perfect place for The Red Chickz to thrive,” said Spencer Sabatasso, VP of Development at The Red Chickz. “Jay Riaz is the kind of dedicated, passionate entrepreneur we look for in a franchise partner. With his local insights and high energy, we’re confident this location will become a local favorite in no time.”

A Franchise Built for Long-Term Success

The Red Chickz is catching the attention of entrepreneurs and operators across the country thanks to its smart business model, strong unit economics, and efficient operations. With franchise agreements already signed in Texas, California, North Carolina, and New Jersey, the brand continues to grow with purpose and momentum.

“We’re not just chasing a trend—we’ve built a concept that’s designed to last,” added Sabatasso. “From our menu to our culture, everything we do is focused on quality, innovation, and giving people the best experience.”