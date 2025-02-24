Get ready, ice cream fans — The Scoop N Scootery, the Massachusetts-based quick service ice cream expert known for its fundamental triple threat approach of quality, aesthetic and speed, has just sold its first franchise location. The new store is set to open in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is owned by franchisee Patrick Knorring.

Founder Austin Crittenden shared his enthusiasm for the new location and his excitement about welcoming Knorring as the brand’s first franchise partner.

“I could not be happier. Patrick is the perfect fit. He shares our vision, our drive, and believes in the product,” Crittenden commented. “Charlotte is a beautiful city with a vibrant culture, not to mention amazing weather, and Patrick is the perfect partner to build our brand in this great new market.”

The frozen treats brand, which just launched its franchise opportunity at the tail end of 2024, is already seeing momentum in the franchise marketplace as Crittenden and his franchise development team seek to place more locations in the Southeast and other U.S. regions. States targeted for expansion include Virginia, Georgia, Rhode Island, and Texas. Currently, The Scoop N Scootery can be found in four operating locations in Massachusetts — Arlington, Allston, Brighton, and Cambridge.

Franchise partners will find a diverse, exciting menu packed with unexpected blends, proprietary flavors, and classic favorites, all scooped with speed and assembled with a precision that is changing the ice cream game. The Scoop N Scootery team works continuously to develop new menu items for its corporate and franchise locations, catering to a wide range of customers and preferences.

The franchise opportunity encompasses a range of ongoing support elements, including comprehensive training, operational support, marketing guidance, branded elements, and more.

“The enthusiasm we’ve experienced from people interested in being a part of our expansion and building the brand has been incredible and humbling,” said Crittenden. “We are so excited for what comes next.”