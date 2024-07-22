Oklahoma City-based dining collective, The Social Order, announced the appointment of Kindt Myers as Vice President of People. In his new role, Myers will oversee the hiring process across the portfolio, training consistency, quality management of The Social Order concepts, and ensure the well-being of the brand’s rapidly growing team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kindt to the team and look forward to utilizing his skills and experience to ensure the dynamic culture of The Social Order continues to grow,” said Brian Bogert, CEO and founding partner, The Social Order. “Kindt is a people person by nature, making him a wonderful fit for this role within The Social Order family.”

VICE PRESIDENT OF PEOPLE, KINDT MYERS

With over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Myers brings an impressive portfolio to The Social Order’s leadership team. Myers began his career as a server at Oklahoma’s legendary Haunted House restaurant. After working his way up at establishments like Good Egg Dining and becoming director of Cheever’s catering & events, Myers transitioned into event management at the Skirvin Hilton and convention management for ClubCorp America and W Hotels and Resorts in Dallas and Chicago. In 2012, Myers launched Kindt Events, an event production company credited for orchestrating many of Oklahoma City’s most successful large-scale events.

Kindt joins The Social Order from Humankind Hospitality where he served as Vice President and Partner amidst the openings of Frida Southwest, Oso, Flamingo Tiki, Sauced, and more.