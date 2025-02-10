The Social Order Dining Collective, the renowned local multi-concept restaurant group and parent company of The Jones Assembly, Spark, Dave’s Hot Chicken and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, announced the promotion of Beth Coulter as the new Chief Financial Officer & Partner Relations. Serving as Controller since 2022, Coulter staffed the first in-house accounting position for the Collective, navigating the addition of eight restaurants, an 80 percent growth across the portfolio throughout her tenure.

Her most recent role and new transition with The Social Order spotlight both her expertise in finance and operational commitment to excellence in the restaurant industry, streamlining processes and procedures at the restaurant and corporate level.

“We are thrilled to announce Beth as our new Chief Financial Officer,” said Brian Bogert, Managing Partner of The Social Order Dining COllective. “Throughout her time with us, she has been instrumental in streamlining our business operations and driving efficiency across the board. Her exceptional leadership, strategic insights, and unwavering commitment to our brand have played a key role in our growth and success. Appointing her as CFO was an easy and natural decision. We look forward to the continued impact she will make in this new role.”

Coulter holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting with a minor in Finance from the University of Oklahoma. She earned her master’s degree in Business Administration from Oklahoma Christian University and earned her CPA certification in 2009. Following the completion of her MBA, Beth spent fifteen years with Sonic Drive-In in various progressive roles within Corporate Accounting and SEC reporting, building her skills and discovering her passion and specialty for accounting in the restaurant industry. Her skillset, however, extends far beyond her formal education, rooted in the experience she gained from growing up in a small family business in Chickasha, OK.

Throughout her time at the company, Beth has supported the Collective’s expansion across original and franchise concepts , including two Sparks, four Dave’s Hot Chickens and two Fuzzy’s Taco Shops. Beth’s leadership will continue to shape the financial direction of The Social Order.