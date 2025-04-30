The Vollrath Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Paris Dreibelbis as its new Corporate Chef and Product Training Manager. In this role, Dreibelbis will lead comprehensive training initiatives designed to elevate product knowledge, culinary innovation and customer engagement across the organization.

Dreibelbis brings a unique combination of hands-on culinary experience and a deep passion for the foodservice industry. His background spans prestigious kitchens and food operations, including his recent position as Food Fanatic Chef at US Foods and Corporate Chef at Alto-Shaam.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paris to the team,” said Christina Wegner, VP of Marketing at Vollrath. “His blend of culinary artistry, training acumen and industry insight will be a great asset to continuing to elevate our product education and customer experiences to the next level.”

Dreibelbis’s career highlights include working alongside Team USA at the renowned Bocuse d’Or in Lyon, France, and winning first place at the Ment’or BKB Young Chef Competition in Las Vegas. His international experience and forward-thinking approach make him an ideal leader to spearhead Vollrath’s training programs and customer-facing events.

In this position, Dreibelbis will oversee Vollrath University’s training and demonstration initiatives, support new product launches, and serve as a product expert for both internal teams and culinary professionals across the country.

As part of this transition, longtime Vollrath Corporate Chef Rich Rupp will remain with the company part-time to assist with onboarding and ensure a smooth handoff of responsibilities. Rupp, who has been an invaluable resource and ambassador for the brand, will continue to support training initiatives until he decides to retire.

“I’m excited to join a company that values both innovation and the craft of cooking,” said Dreibelbis. “Vollrath has built a strong legacy in the industry, and I look forward to contributing to that story by helping others use these tools to elevate their culinary operations.”